The team dedicated Sunday's game as their "Keep Pounding Game" to honor Panthers legend Sam Mills.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Game Day!

Panthers celebrated their first victory last Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, putting an end to their losing streak! Now, they are walking into week four 1-2.

The Carolina Panthers took on the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Christian McCaffrey was back at practice Friday, relieving Panthers fans who were worried about consecutive absences this week, signaling that he could be ready to play Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers honored Sam Mills during half time to celebrate his induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Matt Rhule on Baker’s batted down passes: “I do know that we have to get it corrected.”



Said he needs to see the tape before speaking more on that subject. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/eA4qRTWpwK — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 2, 2022

QUARTER 4

Brian Burns credited with a sack.

Luvu flagged for unnecessary roughness, but Cardinals guard Will Hernandez ejected for hitting an official in the back

Cardinals now leading against Panthers -- Cardinals 13, Panthers 10

Kyler Murray Cardinals Touchdown -- Cardinals 19, Panthers 10

The 1-point is good -- Cardinals 20, Panthers 10

Marquise Brown Cardinals Touchdown

Mayfield's pass tipped, and intercepted.

Baker Mayfield pass batted on fourth down. The Cardinals will get the ball

Cardinals now lead with 26

Christian McCaffrey Touchdown! Panthers now at 16

Arizona Cardinals beat Carolina Panthers 26 to 16

QUARTER 3

Cardinals keep moving backward, and then Derrick Brown bats down another pass in the end zone.

Kyler Murray leads the Arizona offense 89 yards for the touchdown, completes a 2-yard pass to Zach Ertz for the score. The drive took 5 minutes off the clock and tied it up here at Bank of America Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers tied 10 to 10.

Panthers and Cardinals separated by 5 minutes in time of possession

Cardinals 10 yards away from taking the lead, both Panthers, Cardinals still tied at 10 at the end of the 3rd quarter

QUARTER 2

Panthers, Cardinals both still not on the board with 0 points each at the start of the second quarter.

Panthers Frankie Luvu Touchdown!

The kick is good! Panthers leading 7 to 0 with over 12 minutes left in the second quarter

Panthers in the lead 7 to 3 with three minutes left in the second quarter

QUARTER 1

Panthers win the toss and elect to defer

Panthers defense gets off the field in five plays, getting some early pressure on Kyler Murray and holding the Cardinals back from a deep ball attempt on third down

After Mayfield stuffed on a sneak, they go for a fourth-and-1 at the 39, and McCaffrey's stopped for no gain.

Panthers do not convert on third down, start out 0-of-2 vs. the Cardinals on third down, and the offense is slow to start.

Panthers end the first quarter stalling out on third and 10. Mayfield's pass hit Tommy Tremble's hands, but he couldn't grip it.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!