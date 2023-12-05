Panthers 2023 schedule released; home opener against Saints on MNF

No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young could make his home debut against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans can now see when each game will be played for the 2023 season.

The 2023 NFL schedule was released on Thursday and all 17 of the Panthers games are set.

Panthers fans will have to wait a week before they see Bryce Young in action at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers will open the year on the road before returning to Charlotte to play the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 2.

The Panthers will pack their bags for the opening game, traveling down Interstate 85 to face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. This will mark the first time the Panthers have opened the regular season against Atlanta since 2006.

This could be Bryce Young's regular season debut at Bank of America Stadium and will be the Panthers' first Monday Night Football game since playing New Orleans in 2018.

That won't be Carolina's only primetime game this season. The Panthers will visit Chicago in Week 10 for Thursday Night Football, pitting Carolina against the team it sent wide receiver D.J. Moore and numerous draft picks in exchange for the No. 1 overall selection.

The full Panthers schedule is below:

Sept. 10 | Week 1: Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 | Week 2: Panthers vs New Orleans Saints - 7:15 p.m. (Monday)

Sept. 24 | Week 3: Panthers at Seattle Seahawks - 4:05 p.m.

Oct. 1 | Week 4: Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 | Week 5: Panthers at Detroit Lions - 1 p.m.

Oct. 15 | Week 6: Panthers at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m.

Week 7: Bye

Oct. 29 | Week 8: Panthers vs Houston Texans - 1 p.m.

Nov. 5 | Week 9: Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts - 4:05 p.m.

Nov. 9 | Week 10: Panthers at Chicago Bears - 8:15 p.m. (Thursday)

Nov. 19 | Week 11: Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys - 1: p.m.

Nov. 26 | Week 12: Panthers at Tennessee Titans - 1 p.m.

Dec. 3 | Week 13: Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1 p.m.

Dec. 10 | Week 14: Panthers at Saints - 1 p.m.

Week 15: Panthers vs Falcons - Date & time TBD

Dec. 24 | Week 16: Panthers vs Packers - 1 p.m.

Dec. 31 | Week 17: Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 p.m.

Week 18: Panthers at Buccaneers - Date & time TBD

Another notable home game will be on Christmas Eve when the Panthers welcome the Green Bay Packers to Charlotte. That game is tentatively scheduled for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Before the regular season begins, the Panthers will have three preseason games to play. Carolina will open the first week of the preseason at home against the New York Jets. They will play against the New York Giants in the second week in New York before coming back to Charlotte to close out the regular season against the Lions. The times and dates for the preseason games have yet to be determined.

The 2023 season marks the beginning of a new era in Panthers football with new head coach Frank Reich and Young at quarterback. Team owner David Tepper has spoken highly of Reich since hiring him, and the front office targeted Young as their favorite incoming rookie ahead of the draft process.

Young was introduced in Charlotte on April 28, where a sea of Panthers fans attended a pep rally at Bank of America Stadium.

General manager Scott Fitterer has added several weapons to Young's arsenal this offseason, including running back Miles Sander and wide receivers Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.

