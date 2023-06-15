Carolina Panthers announce 2023 training camp schedule

This year's training camp includes two joint practices with the New York Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of the teams' Aug. 12 preseason game.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced the schedule for their 2023 training camp Thursday as the team prepares to again embark on a summer trip to Spartanburg, South Carolina.

As has been the tradition since the team joined the NFL, Carolina will hold training camp on the campus of Wofford College. This year's training camp starts July 26 and runs through Aug. 10 and includes joint practices with the New York Jets.

Rookies, including No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young, will report to camp on July 22, while veterans aren't scheduled to arrive until July 25. Practice will begin the following day at 10:15 a.m.

Pack your bags for camp 🏕️ pic.twitter.com/gZ3VaxY7Xx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 15, 2023

Practices are free for fans to attend with opportunities for autographs and photos with players afterward. Fans can access free tickets through Ticketmaster's dedicated training camp page.

On July 29, the Panthers will host an 11 a.m. practice at Gibbs Stadium that features practice, Panthers entertainment performances and interactive activities for fans.

Panthers Fan Fest will return to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 2. Tickets will be $5 with proceeds going toward Panthers Charities. Those tickets will be made available on July 13.

This year's training camp schedule includes two days of joint practices with the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Aug. 9 and 10. Following those joint practices, the team will leave Spartanburg for its first preseason game against the Jets at Bank of America Stadium.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.