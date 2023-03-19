Carolina Panthers agree to terms with Adam Thielen

The former Vikings player will be finding a new home in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers signed Adam Thielen, 32, as a wide receiver on Sunday evening.

Thielen previously played for the Vikings but was released from the team earlier in the offseason. But, Panthers say he "found a soft place to land here".

According to the Panthers, Thielen would become the team's most experienced and productive wideout.

Thielen started as an undrafted rookie from Minnesota State before making it to the Vikings, Panthers report.

He had 534 career catches for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games with the Vikings. And last year, the wideout caught 70 passes for 716 yards and six touchdowns.

The Panthers report they are "running short on established targets after the trade for the top pick in this year's draft, which sent wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago."

More recent additions to the team are running back Miles Sanders, tight end Hayden Hurst, backup quarterback Andy Dalton, and bringing back center Bradley Bozeman.

