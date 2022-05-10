x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Panthers

Ikem Ekwonu agrees to deal with Carolina Panthers

The deal comes just days before the start of the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.
Credit: AP
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu puts on a hat after being picked by the Carolina Panthers with the sixth pick of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu.

Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, agreed to a four-year rookie contract with a team option for a fifth season Tuesday night. Financial terms of the deal were not released, but the offensive tackle from North Carolina State is slotted to receive around $27.6 million overall with a signing bonus in the range of $17.2 million, according to Spotrac.

The deal comes just days before the start of the team's rookie minicamp this weekend.

He is projected to become the team’s starting left tackle this season, filling a major hole on offense.

PREVIOUS STORY: 'Ikem is just the joy': Ekwonu's parents proud of first-round hopeful

The Panthers have now agreed to terms with four of team’s draft picks. They earlier reached deals with Amaré Barno, Kalon Barnes and Cade Mays.

ALSO ON WCNC: Jarvis, Raanta help Carolina top Bruins for 3-2 series lead

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here. 

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Panthers to bring luxury dining experience to Bank of America Stadium

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

GCS, Guilford County representatives explain bond referendum for May election | Part 2