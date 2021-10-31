Panthers prepare to play Falcons, hoping to break losing streak

The Panthers have lost four straight games since a 3-0 start.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will be going for their third straight victory when they host the struggling Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons have climbed to 3-3, their first .500 record since Week 2 of the 2019 season.

Atlanta hasn't had a winning mark since the end of the 2017 season, which also was the last time the Falcons made the playoffs.

The Panthers have lost four straight games since a 3-0 start. Quarterback Sam Darnold has come under heavy criticism for his play, leading to reports the Panthers were interested in trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule downplayed those rumors Monday, telling reporters any interest from Carolina wasn't coming from him. Rhule said Darnold will continue to be the Panthers' quarterback moving forward despite being pulled from the Giants game.

Looking forward to Sunday's match-up against Atlanta, Rhule said the team has been reviewing their Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Rhule reviewed that 26-7 win with his team this week as an example of what was going right during the Panthers' 3-0 start. He also watched it with quarterback Sam Darnold on Wednesday morning.

In the last three games the #Panthers offense is 13-55 on third downs (23.6%). https://t.co/fzKNjdD5Mo — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 31, 2021

"You have to see yourself doing it. There's no doubt he can do it. There's no doubt," Rhule said. "I just think you're trying so hard to win, you're trying to do too much, and play a little faster and you're not quite in rhythm. We've got to try and get him back in rhythm."

In Carolina's four losses, Darnold has thrown six interceptions, has eight total turnovers, and has a rating of 62.

"It was good to take note of some things I was doing that were beneficial in the first few weeks and some things I got away from these last four," Darnold said. "Just continuing to learn, continuing to grow as a quarterback."

This past week, Rhule's name was thrown around as a possible replacement for LSU's head coach. But when asked Friday about the rumors, he shut it down rather quickly.

"I have one of the greatest jobs you can have," Rhule told reporters. "I left an unbelievable job at Baylor with a long-term contract and great people and a great place to come here."

He conceded this season has been "back and forth," and that the team is not quite where he wants them to be yet, but he's staying committed to building the Panthers' program.