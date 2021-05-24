Panthers to have 100% fan capacity at home games in 2021

Bank of America Stadium will open at 100% capacity this year with no mask requirement or proof of vaccination for fans.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium will be open at 100% capacity for fans during the 2021 NFL season.

Stadium officials announced Monday that it will open at full capacity and will not require face masks or proof of vaccination for fans. The new policy will be in effect for all Panthers preseason games, as well as the Appalachian State vs East Carolina scheduled for Sept. 2.

Bank of America Stadium will not have separate sections for vaccinated and unvaccinated fans and temperature checks are not required for entry. Mobile ticketing will remain in place to help fans enter the stadium in a more efficient manner.

“We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” he said. “But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”

