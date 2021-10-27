Panthers won't pursue Deshaun Watson trade, reports say

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Panthers owner David Tepper isn't expected to pursue a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Deshaun Watson to Carolina dream is dead. For now, at least, after multiple reports said the Panthers will not pursue the Texans' quarterback in a trade this season.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that Panthers owner David Tepper won't attempt to trade for Watson, who hasn't played this season after allegations of sexual misconduct. Watson, who led Clemson to the national championship in 2016, has only agreed to be traded to the Miami Dolphins, Rapoport said.

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or sexual misconduct, at least 10 criminal complaints and is under NFL investigation. The league has not suspended Watson at this time.

Rumors have been swirling about the Panthers trading for Watson after some not-so-great performances by quarterback Sam Darnold, in particular Sunday's 25-3 loss to the New York Giants.

Sources: Owner David Tepper and the #Panthers are not expected to pursue #Texans QB Deshaun Watson at this time. The QB has only waived his no-trade clause for the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule downplayed those rumors Monday, telling reporters any interest from Carolina wasn't coming from him.

Darnold was benched during Sunday's loss to the Giants for P.J. Walker. The team has lost four straight games after a 3-0 start had them in conversations about being a contender in the NFC South. Darnold's performance has been under intense scrutiny after the Panthers traded two draft picks to the Jets for him in the offseason and then passed on drafting Justin Fields or Mac Jones with the No. 8 pick in the draft.

Rhule said Darnold will continue to be the Panthers' quarterback moving forward despite being pulled from the Giants game.

