Site of failed Panthers HQ to be demolished this week

The demolition, largely expected to occur Tuesday, is expected to include blasting at the site in York County.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The remnants of the failed Carolina Panthers team headquarters and training camp in Rock Hill will be demolished by blasting crews this week, York County officials confirmed.

A real estate firm announced in February that the 245-acre property would be torn down to make way for future office and commercial space. While most of the incomplete steel frame was removed earlier this year, blasting this week is expected to remove foundational elements of the facility, which was never fully completed.

Rock Hill partnered with Colliers International to market what it is calling the Rock Hill Overlook. At one point, leaders considered mixed-use development but Bryan Johnson, the managing director for Colliers in Charlotte, said the new focus is on manufacturing and office space.

The York County Office of Emergency Management confirmed a demolition contractor will be on the site Tuesday for blasting. Crews are expected to have two scheduled blasts at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., with a third blast tentatively scheduled for the evening. If crews are unable to get the third blast done that day, it would take place on July 26.

Johnson said in February that the partly-constructed facility would need to be completely torn down, telling WCNC Charlotte it was a single-purpose building that can't serve many other developments.

Demolition efforts on the site had begun earlier this year with company officials saying the project would last up to six months.

The $800 million facility was expected to become a gem for Rock Hill, drawing new businesses and thousands of visitors each year. Instead, disputes over funding the project led to a bitter battle between Panthers owner David Tepper and officials from both Rock Hill and York County. Construction was halted in 2022 and the project was eventually killed off.

Tepper-owned GT Real Estate filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June 2022 and a $100 million settlement was approved six months later. A York County spokesperson confirmed the $21 million the county received will go toward the widening of Mount Gallant Road, which was originally planned as part of the project. Construction is likely going to start on that project next year.

It was once envisioned the NFL football team would use the York County site for training camp. With the project now abandoned, the team returned to Wofford College for training camp this week.





