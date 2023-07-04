NFL Draft Party: Panthers hosting field party to celebrate No. 1 overall pick

Fans can watch the Panthers choose the No. 1 overall pick from the stadium field on Draft Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 NFL draft pick for 2023, and they want fans to celebrate with them.

The Panthers will welcome fans to Bank of America Stadium on Thursday, April 27 for a draft party.

Fans get to enjoy a fun-filled night on the field that ends with a fireworks show and a light show.

Admission is $5, with all ticket proceeds benefitting Carolina Panthers Charities across the Carolinas.

Fans must reserve their mobile-only tickets online at Panthers.com/draftparty or through Ticketmaster.

A ticket pre-sale for PSL Owners will begin on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

Fans can reserve a maximum of six tickets per account.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. on Draft Day. Fans will get to visit the game field, tour the Panthers locker room and entry tunnel, and mingle with Panthers legends like Mike Rucker, Mike Tolbert, Wesley Walls, and more.

On the field, fans will find games for all ages, including a football toss, corn hole, and more.

The Draft begins at 8 p.m. and will play on the big board.

The NFL Clear Bag Policy will be enforced. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets to watch the draft on the game field.

