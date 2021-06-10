Panthers acquire CB Stephon Gilmore from Patriots in trade

Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, will join the Panthers, who sent a sixth-round pick to New England for the Rock Hill native.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers made another move to shore up their secondary Wednesday, trading for veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore, a Rock Hill, South Carolina, native, was acquired from the New England Patriots in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Gilmore was an All-Pro in 2018 and 2019 while with the Patriots.

Gilmore was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season due to a leg injury he suffered late last season. According to Panthers.com, Gilmore was eligible to return after Week 6 but he was expected to be released over a contract dispute with New England. NFL insider Dov Kleiman reported that Gilmore was looking for a deal that would pay him up to $15 million a year. It's unclear if the Panthers will sign the 31-year-old to a long-term deal.

The #Panthers CB situation is *deep* to say the least:



Stephon Gilmore

Donte Jackson

Jaycee Horn [currently on IR]

A.J. Bouye

CJ Henderson



They are stacked at the position and also have Jeremy Chinn in that secondary. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2021

Gilmore was a first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012. He helped lead the South Pointe Stallions to a state championship in 2008 before he went to the University of South Carolina.

The Panthers are optimistic Gilmore can jump in and contribute immediately while their other newly acquired cornerback, C.J. Henderson, adapts to their defensive system.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts