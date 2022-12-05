The 2022 Panthers schedule will be released Thursday. Here's who they'll play

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday night once the team's opponents and game dates are announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers fans can begin planning their NFL Sundays as the NFL will announce its 2022 schedule at Thursday night.

Fans can watch the NFL Network at 8 p.m. for the league's full schedule release special.

The season home opener for the Panthers will be against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1:00 p.m.

See you at 🏠 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 12, 2022

The Panthers will have nine home games for the first time in team history, thanks to the 17-game schedule. Carolina will host their traditional NFC South rivals: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and six other teams.

Those other opponents include the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions. Multiple reports have stated the Panthers will open the season at home against Cleveland but it hasn't been made official yet.

Matt Rhule and company will travel to eight away games, including the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

Panthers single-game tickets will go on sale at 9 p.m. Thursday. Fans can register for single-game presale tickets at 8:30 p.m. Click here for information on how to purchase Panthers tickets.

