ROCK HILL, S.C. — In just a few days, the Carolina Panthers are officially moving their headquarters and team practice facility to Rock Hill, South Carolina.

A bill bringing the team to York County is set to be signed into law this week.

It's been a long time coming, but the Panthers are now officially moving their headquarters and team practice facility to Rock Hill.

A big party is planned this week for the signing. After months of discussion and speculation, it's finally here.

David Tepper and the Panthers have gone from thinking about it to making it happen.

Their old practice field is still being transformed into a practice bubble, but that's nothing compared to the work that was done to fulfill another vision their new owner has had since day one.

When the new bill is signed on Wednesday, the Panthers will be the team of the Carolinas more than ever before.

The main stadium will be in Charlotte while the practice facility will be across the border in South Carolina.

WCNC obtained a rendering of the proposed facility. While the Panthers are still in discussions to figure out what exactly will be part of the plans, some proposals include multiple outdoor fields and an indoor stadium that could seat thousands, and possibly host other events.

And that's just the beginning.

From retail and restaurants to hotels and headquarters, Tepper's proposal for Rock Hill is big, and it's just the start of a new era of Panthers football -- both Carolinas included.

OTHER PANTHERS STORIES

Reports: Panthers Sign Gerald McCoy

Julius Peppers On Ballot For NFF Hall Of Fame

NC Barbershop Owner, Former Panthers Player Pay Off School Lunch Debts So High School Seniors Can Get Their Diplomas