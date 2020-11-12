Panthers vs. Broncos: Sunday on WFMY News 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a bye week, the Panthers are back in action for Week 14 NFL! You can watch them take on the Denver Broncos this Sunday at 1 p.m. only on WFMY News 2 (CBS) - your official home station of the Carolina Panthers.
Here's what you need to know about the matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte:
- Both Carolina and Denver enter this week with 4-8 records.
- The Panthers fell short to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-27, in Week 12, before the bye week.
- Denver comes into this week following a 22-16 loss at Kansas City.
- This week marks the 7th all-time matchup between the Panthers and Broncos.
- The last time they met was in the 2016 season opener in Denver. The Broncos won the game by a score of 21-20.
- Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is doubtful to play Sunday after a quad injury during practice. It's been a rough season of injuries for him, starting with a high ankle sprain and then a shoulder injury.