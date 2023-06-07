Keep Pounding! Panthers preseason dates announced by NFL

All three of these games will be aired on WFMY News 2, the official home of the Carolina Panthers!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting.

Who else is missing football season? Preseason can't come fast enough. But fear not, the NFL just released preseason dates and times.

The Panthers will have three preseason games this year.

Preseason Dates:

Saturday, August 12 : Jets vs Panthers at 4 p.m.

Jets vs Panthers at 4 p.m. Friday, August 18: Panthers vs Giants at 7 p.m.

Panthers vs Giants at 7 p.m. Friday, August 25: Lions vs Panthers at 8 p.m.

