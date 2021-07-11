Carolina Panthers meeting with QB Cam Newton: Report

Will Super Cam be coming back in the Queen City?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, buckle up. It appears the team may be sniffing around their former quarterback Cam Newton now that he's a free agent and the team's current quarterback Sam Darnold is injured.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss several weeks after an incomplete fracture of his scapula in his throwing shoulder sustained during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, an NFL source told WCNC Charlotte.

Darnold went into Sunday's game with an unidentified injury to the same shoulder during the Panthers' game against the Atlanta Falcons. He left that game in the fourth quarter after being ruled out with a concussion.

News of Darnold's injury came as the Panthers are expected to sign veteran quarterback Matt Barkley, a league source confirmed to WCNC Charlotte, pending a physical. Barkley would likely back up quarterback P.J. Walker when Darnold could not play.

However, then a new development happened. The Charlotte Observer is reporting that Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, as well as the owner of the team and the vice president of football operations, are planning to meet with Cam on Thursday.

Newton was playing for the New England Patriots after leaving the Panthers until they released him back in August. Since then, the 32-year-old quarterback has been a free agent.

If Cam comes back, that #Panthers run game could pack a punch. 32 years old but ran for nearly 600 yards and 12 TD last season. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 11, 2021

Carolina is 4-5 and travels to Arizona for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

