Panthers drop to 1-3 after home loss to the Cardinals

Carolina led 10-3 at the half but 23 unanswered points led to their third loss of the season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers dropped another game on Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals after failing to put together any kind of offensive production for most of the game.

Carolina lost to the Cardinals 26-16 at home in a poor showing. The team's lone highlight came in the 2nd Quarter when Frankie Luvu took a 33-yard interception for a touchdown, the second week in a row the Panthers have scored a defensive touchdown.

The Panthers next two drives resulted in turnovers, but they still went into halftime with a 10-3 lead.

The Cardinals capped off an 89-yard drive with a short Kyler Murray-Zach Ertz touchdown pass to tie the game in the 3rd Quarter.

Arizona took the lead with a field goal on their next drive. To open the Panthers' ensuing drive, Baker Mayfield threw an interception that was returned to the Carolina 5-yard line. Two plays later, Arizona scored on a Murray run and in the blink of an eye, the Panthers were down 20-10.

Down by that same margin, Carolina decided to go for it on 4th & 1 at their own 31-yard line but Mayfield's pass to DJ Moore went incomplete and the Panthers turned the ball over deep in their own territory.

The Cardinals added another touchdown on the ensuing possession that made the game 26-10 with just over seven minutes to go.

A late Christian McCaffrey touchdown reception from Mayfield narrowed the score a bit but did not prevent the Panthers from losing to fall to 1-3. The Panthers have now lost 10 of their last 11 games.

McCaffrey had a rough day against the Arizona defense. With just eight carries, McCaffrey only managed 27 yards on the day.

Mayfield again failed to eclipse the 200-yard mark, passing for just 197 yards while completing 61 percent of his passes. Mayfield also fumbled in Arizona territory in the 1st Quarter to give him three turnovers on the day.

The hot seat continues to burn up for Matt Rhule, who has dropped to 11-25 during his time with the Panthers.

Elsewhere in the NFC South, the Falcons edged out the Browns to jump to 2-2, the Saints (1-3) lost to the Vikings in London, and the Buccaneers are set to play the Chiefs in a rematch of Super Bowl LV on Sunday night.

Next week, the Panthers host the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) at Bank of America Stadium.

