CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — The Carolina Panthers have signed Safety Eric Reid. They made the announcement on Twitter.

Reid has been in the headlines as one of the players unsigned, after supporting Colin Kaepernick and his anthem protest.

After the Panthers lost Safety Da'Norris Searcy to injury, they needed a safety. In recent days, new wide receiver Torrey Smith has advocated for the signing of Reid.

Last season, the NFL Players Association filed a grievance stating Reid hadn't been signed because of his protest, not because of his ability to play football.

His collusion case is now in question.

Reid was a pro bowl selection in 2013, but until now remained unsigned.

Reid, 6-1 and 215 pounds, played the first five seasons of his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers after being selected by the team in the first round (18th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.

“Eric has been a starting safety in the NFL and has played at a high level throughout his career,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “After we put Da’Norris Searcy on injured reserve, Ron (Rivera) and I discussed our options, and Eric was at the top of our list. He is a physical safety with good ball skills and play-making ability.”

Reid earned Pro Bowl and All-Rookie honors in his first season after starting all 16 games for the 49ers and recording 92 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He started all three playoff games for the 49ers that season, helping the team to an NFC Championship game appearance.

Last season, Reid started 12 of 13 games played, registering 66 tackles, two interceptions, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

For his career, Reid has started 69 of 70 regular season games played, tallying 375 tackles, 10 interceptions, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Reid played collegiately at LSU, seeing action in 39 games with 29 starts for the Tigers. He amassed 199 tackles, 11 passes defensed, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior in 2012, Reid earned All-America honors and was named First-Team All-SEC.

