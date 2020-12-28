Stadium capacity adjusted to 1,500 for final Carolina Panthers home game

The decision was made in collaboration with local government and public health officials, the Panthers announced.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are adjusting their stadium capacity for the final home game versus the New Orleans Saints on January 3, 2021, the team announced Monday.

The Panthers announced that 1,500 fans will be able to attend the final home game. The decision was made in collaboration with local government and public health officials, the Panthers announced. In-bowl attendance will be limited to families and friends of the Panthers and Saints. In addition, some private suites will be open.

“This decision was made as a result of ongoing conversation with local government and public health officials and a review of the latest COVID-19 data and guidance,” said Mark Hart, Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer. “As we have done throughout this season, we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable game day experience for all those in attendance.”

