Carolina Panthers trade QB Teddy Bridgewater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina is parting ways with its starting quarterback.

The Panthers have traded Teddy Bridgewater, 28, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, the team announced Wednesday afternoon. This decision gives the Panthers eight total picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (8th, 39th, 73rd, 113th, 151st, 191st, 193rd, and 222nd).

Bridgewater started all but one game in the 2020 season for the Panthers. He sat out one game due to a knee injury. He threw for more than 3,700 yards during that season and ranked fifth overall in the league for completion percentage.

However, Bridgewater struggled to get the ball in the end zone, and with star running back Christian McCaffrey out for a majority of the season, that wasn't shocking.

Bridgewater played for the New Orleans Saints in 2019 where he went undefeated as a starter in five games while starting quarterback Drew Brees was sidelined with an injury. The Panthers snatched him up in a three-year deal as its starter, but his sparkling offensive power seemed to dim.

This move seemingly paves the way for quarterback Sam Darnold, 23, to take the reins. Earlier this month, the team traded three picks to the New York Jets for Darnold.

Beyond Darnold, the Panthers will have backup quarterbacks in P.J. Walker and Will Grier.