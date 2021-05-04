Carolina Panthers trade to get QB Sam Darnold from the Jets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they have traded the New York Jets for quarterback Sam Darnold.
In exchange, the Jets will get the Panthers' sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft and a second- and fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft.
Darnold played college football for USC and the Jets drafted him as the third overall pick in 2018.
The Panthers' current starting quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, signed a three-year, $63-million contract with the Panthers in March 2020. He was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. He played for the Vikings for three seasons before heading to, none-other-than the New York Jets.
After one year with the Jets, they traded him to the New Orleans Saints and started for them when veteran QB Drew Brees got injured.