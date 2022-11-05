Bengals vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

Panthers take on the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Carolina Panthers face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Panthers go into week nine of the season 2-6 after falling to the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 37-34.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.