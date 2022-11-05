Bengals vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Carolina Panthers face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.
Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Panthers go into week nine of the season 2-6 after falling to the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 37-34.
You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!
