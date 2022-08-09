Panthers vs. Browns | Game day blog

The Panthers kick off their season opener against the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday on WFMY News 2 - your official home of the Carolina Panthers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Game day is finally here! The Carolina Panthers kick off against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will have his debut in black and blue - against his old team.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is still expected to take the field following a shin injury from a cleat. After his injury-prone 2021 season, we'll be waiting and watching to see if Carolina's workhorse can stay healthy in 2022.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter.