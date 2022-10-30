Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons: Live game day blog

Panthers go up against Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Georgia — Sundays are for game days!

Carolina Panthers come off of last week with a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They head into this week 2-5 and are set to play the Atlanta Falcons, who are 3-4.

The Panthers and Falcons will play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

You can follow our game day blog for plays and scores by the quarter.

