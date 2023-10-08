Panthers rookie guard Chandler Zavala taken to hospital with neck injury against Lions

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

DETROIT — Carolina Panthers guard Chandler Zavala was taken to a hospital after being carted off the field with a neck injury late in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The rookie was injured on a running play and the medical staff took time to secure his neck with a brace. He was placed on a backboard and onto the back of a cart.

Carolina’s players left the sideline to be near their injured teammate and surrounded the cart before Zavala was removed from the field.

Zavala gave a thumbs-up while being carted off the field.

The Lions left their sideline in a show of support for Zavala, who drew cheers from the crowd as he was taken for further evaluation.

The Panthers drafted Zavala in the fourth round out of North Carolina State.

Nash Jensen, an undrafted rookie from North Dakota State, filled in for Zavala at left guard.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

Download the WFMY News 2 app: