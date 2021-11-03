McCaffrey returns to Panthers practice, could play against Patriots

Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Wednesday and could play for the first time since late September.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is back on the practice field this week and could see game action for the first time in over a month.

McCaffrey was designated to return from the injured reserve, which means he is now eligible to practice and play, if cleared by the team's medical personnel. McCaffrey hasn't played since injuring his hamstring against the Houston Texans on Sept. 23. The Panthers have 21 days for McCaffrey to practice and can activate him at any time during that window.

The Panthers put McCaffrey on IR prior to their game against Minnesota last month. Head coach Matt Rhule said at the time McCaffrey tested his hamstring in practice but wasn't ready to play.

McCaffrey has only played six games since signing a contract that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Prior to his injury, McCaffrey racked up 364 all-purpose yards in three games.

The Panthers host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7.

