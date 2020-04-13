CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey just signed at 4-year extension with the Carolina Panthers, a league source told WCNC Charlotte.

The extension has Mccaffrey averaging $16 million per year, which makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Back in 2019, McCaffrey was named NFC Offensive Player of the Month by the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey had one of the best Septembers in franchise history as he recorded a league-best 411 rushing yards, along with 218 receiving yards on 25 receptions and four touchdowns to add.

His performance on the fieldset a new franchise record as he leads all NFL players with 629 scrimmage yards. McCaffrey also leads all NFL running backs with his 25 receptions and is third among running backs in receiving yards.

