Panthers LB Christian Miller opts out of 2020 NFL season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19, the team announced Monday.
Miller, a second-year player from Alabama, told the Panthers he is high risk for coronavirus and felt it was "best for his long-term future," according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Because he's considered high risk for COVID-19, Miller will be eligible for a $350,000 stipend that will not count against his salary for the 2021-22 season. Miller was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He is the second Panthers player to opt out, but is the first player who was on last year's final 53-man roster to do so. Undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack also opted out of the season.
According to Panthers.com, Miller's opting out leaves the current roster at 79 players heading into training camp.