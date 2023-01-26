Fans react to Panthers Coach switch

Panthers' fans react after Frank Reich was hired as the next Carolina Panthers head coach. He is scheduled to sign a four-year contract.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The move to hire Frank Reich as the new head coach for the Carolina Panthers drew all sorts of reactions.

Some fans loved it, others hated it, and some, fall somewhere in the middle.

Patrick Robertson has been a superfan all his life.

He grew up watching the Carolina Panthers as a kid and even has a huge mancave representing the team.

He says he was anticipating the announcement of the Panther's next head coach and looks forward to Frank Reich coaching the team.

"He has a connection to the Carolina Panthers. He was our first quarterback to through the first touchdown which is pretty cool to come back full circle. I’m excited to see what he can bring to the Carolinas," Robertson said.

While the team is moving forward with Reich, Robertson says it will be tough letting go of Steve Wilks who served as the team’s interim coach.

"We saw what we had in Wilks. He really rallied the team together. He turned it around completely the players were playing for him. We got some wins. There, unfortunately, got short of the playoffs, but the guys were fighting for him," Robertson continued.

Heather May works at a sports shop in Winston-Salem and is also a big fan of the Panthers.

She says she is excited about Reich coming back to the Carolinas.

"I think change can be good. I know a lot of Panther fans. I think they have different opinions but it’s always good to try something new,” Heather May, a Score More Sports employee said.

Many commented on our Facebook post about the hiring of Reich.

Tina Rich said, "Should’ve kept Steve - he was doing a good job."

Frank Bruno said, "Great hire. Both men deserved the job, but this is a QB league, and we needed a head coach who has proven he can work with the offense. "

David Munoz said, "I hope another opportunity comes open for Steve Wilks."

Joseph said "I'm riding with the new coach. We are going to miss Wilks but this is the way."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.