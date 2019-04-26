NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

RELATED: Who will the Panthers pick? First round of NFL draft is underway

In three years with the Seminoles, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns registered 123 total tackles, including 71 solo stops and 52 assists, with 38.5 tackles for lost yardage, 23.0 sacks, seven passes defended, seven forced fumbles and two recoveries.

RELATED: Live Updates: First Round of 2019 NFL Draft

During his final season at Florida State, Burns registered 52 total tackles, including 31 solo stops and 21 assists, with 15.5 tackles for lost yards and 10.0 sacks.

RELATED: Panthers Start Season at Home Against the Los Angeles Rams

Burns ranked second in the entire Atlantic Coast Conference and 10th nationally in sacks during the 2018 season.

Burns was the 10th defensive player chosen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

RELATED: Panthers Start Season at Home Against the Los Angeles Rams

RELATED: NFL 2019 regular season schedule released

RELATED: Date, kickoff time announced for Carolina Panthers' first game in London

RELATED: Smile! Panthers Single-Game Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday!

RELATED: Cam Newton Surprises Kids at Children's Hospital

RELATED: Panthers Sign Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan To 1-Year Deal

RELATED: Panthers Release Preseason Schedule

RELATED: Panthers To Host FREE NFL Draft Party

RELATED: SC Lawmakers Considering Offering Carolina Panthers Tax Exemptions To Move Headquarters

RELATED: Panthers re-sign Daryl Williams

RELATED: Carolina Panthers Install Solar Panels at Bank of America Stadium

RELATED: Panthers shake up secondary; part ways with Munnerlyn, Adams

RELATED: Panthers announced plans to upgrade Bank of America Stadium, build practice bubble

RELATED: Eric Reid Signs 3-Year Contract With Panthers