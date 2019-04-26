NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Florida State edge rusher Brian Burns was selected by the Carolina Panthers with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.
In three years with the Seminoles, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Burns registered 123 total tackles, including 71 solo stops and 52 assists, with 38.5 tackles for lost yardage, 23.0 sacks, seven passes defended, seven forced fumbles and two recoveries.
During his final season at Florida State, Burns registered 52 total tackles, including 31 solo stops and 21 assists, with 15.5 tackles for lost yards and 10.0 sacks.
Burns ranked second in the entire Atlantic Coast Conference and 10th nationally in sacks during the 2018 season.
Burns was the 10th defensive player chosen in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
