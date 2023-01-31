Who is Frank Reich? | Meet the Carolina Panthers' new head coach

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback now takes over as head coach. He's made quite a few stops during his football career.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers officially introduced Frank Reich as the team's new head coach Tuesday.

He is no stranger to the NFL or North Carolina, spending years in the league and living in the state.

The Panthers published a detailed timeline of Reich's football career.

Reich was drafted in the 3rd round by the Buffalo Bills with the 57th overall pick.

He spent 10 years with the Bills, before signing with the Carolina Panthers for the team's inaugural season.

Reich started for the Panthers in the first three games and threw the first touchdown in team history. His last season as a player in the NFL was the 1998 season with the Detroit Lions.

Reich spent some time away from the NFL before returning as a coaching intern with the Indianapolis Colts in 2006.

From there, he spent time as various position coaches, eventually winning the Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Reich's first head coaching job came in 2018 when he was hired by the Indianapolis Colts. He coached in Indy until 2022 when he was fired halfway through the season.

In January 2023, the Carolina Panthers announced Reich would be the team's next head coach.

Off the field, Reich is a family man. His three daughters grew up in North Carolina. Today each daughter, their husband, and the grandkids all live in North Carolina.

When it comes to game day rituals, in an interview on the Panthers' Twitter account, Reich said he listens to Christian music before games to keep calm.

If he's celebrating a post-game win, classic rock is on his playlist.