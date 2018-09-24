CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There were a lot of great storylines from the Panthers 31-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

But there was no story greater than that of defensive end Efe Obada, who made a difference on the field in his first ever NFL game after a remarkable journey.

It was a performance and a story that created a crowd of cameras around Obada after the game. Just another new aspect of his new life.

"As you can tell, I'm not making eye contact," Obada said with a smile to reporters after the game. "I don't think I'm ever going to get used to this."

Obada's story is one made for the big screen. He was born in Nigeria, then brought to London and abandoned to a life on the streets.

He didn't play football until a handful of years ago and the Hollywood ending seemed to be written when he made the Panthers final roster after years of being a practice player.

But he re-wrote that ending Sunday.

Obada, in his very first game in uniform, was a force. The British defensive end collected a sack and a key interception. He also caused a fumble that was eventually ruled an incomplete pass.

"Opportunity knocked on his door," said quarterback Cam Newton. "And he opened it smiling."

More smiles filled the Panthers locker room after Sunday's win as head coach Ron Rivera presented Obada with a game ball.

"This team feels like my family to me," Obada said. "I'm happy that they're supportive. It makes me want to go out there even more and work and succeed for them."

Asked what his story could mean for someone else in a similar situation, Obada said, "I hope it makes their journey that much easier."

© 2018 WCNC