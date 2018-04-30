CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Here in the Carolinas, linebacker Thomas Davis is known as one of the biggest fan favorites in Panthers history.

On the field, Davis is known as one of the team's biggest stars as the 3-time Pro Bowler enters his 13th season in the NFL, all with the Carolina Panthers. Off the field, Davis' work in the community is well-documented, as he was previously named Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014 and was once named NFL's "Good Guy" in 2016.

Back in his home state of Georgia, his former high school recently honored one of Panthers Nation's all-time favorites. Last week, Randolph-Clay High School renamed its football stadium, "Thomas Davis Sr. Stadium."

Davis starred at Randolph-Clay in Randolph County, Ga., before going on to play for Georgia. After playing for the Bulldogs at safety and linebacker, the Panthers selected Davis in the first round in 2005.

Davis has a come a long way from being a small-town kid from Georgia to becoming an NFL star. It's nice to see the longtime Panther get recognized by his former high school.

