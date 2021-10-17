x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Panthers

GAME DAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Text your Panthers fans photos to 336-379-5775.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set to faceoff against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m.

We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores.

Text us pics of you in your Panthers gear to 336-379-5775. You could see your photos on our newscasts. 

WFMY News 2 is your official home of the Carolina Panthers.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021

1:23 p.m. And the kick is good. Panthers leading with 7 points. Panthers -- 7, Vikings -- 3.

1:22 p.m. Chuba Hubbard Touchdown! TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS! 

1:10 p.m. Vikings leading by 3 just 10 minutes from the start of the game in the 1st quarter.

12:30 p.m. The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles