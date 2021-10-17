GAME DAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set to faceoff against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021
1:23 p.m. And the kick is good. Panthers leading with 7 points. Panthers -- 7, Vikings -- 3.
1:22 p.m. Chuba Hubbard Touchdown! TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS!
1:10 p.m. Vikings leading by 3 just 10 minutes from the start of the game in the 1st quarter.
12:30 p.m. The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings
