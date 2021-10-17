GAME DAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Text your Panthers fans photos to 336-379-5775.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set to faceoff against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday at 1 p.m.

We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2021

1:23 p.m. And the kick is good. Panthers leading with 7 points. Panthers -- 7, Vikings -- 3.

Vikings fumble leads to a Chuba Hubbard touchdown.



Panthers lead 7-3 with 8:27 left in the 1st. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

1:22 p.m. Chuba Hubbard Touchdown! TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS!

1:10 p.m. Vikings leading by 3 just 10 minutes from the start of the game in the 1st quarter.

Greg Joseph's FG is good.



Vikings lead 3-0. — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

12:30 p.m. The Carolina Panthers are gearing up to take on the Minnesota Vikings

Good morning from Charlotte ☀️ pic.twitter.com/67nHaMXpEx — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) October 17, 2021

