Live Updates: Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams

The Carolina Panthers take on the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Kick-off is at 4:05 p.m.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sunday, Funday!

PJ Walker will start for the Panthers Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Friday.

Kick-off is at 4:05 p.m. at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Panthers are 1-4 overall and 0-1 on the road. Los Angeles is 2-3 overall and 1-2 at home.

This will be Carolina's first game since parting ways with head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Panthers team owner David Tepper addressed the media on Monday about the firing.

“There’s numerous reasons why you make a decision like that. Ultimately, I felt this was the time. Now was the time,” Tepper said.

Steve Wilks takes over as the interim head coach. Wilks was previously the head coach of the Cardinals in 2018 but was fired after a 3-13 season.

Quarter 1

- Panthers get the ball first

- PJ Walker finds CMC in the flat for a first down. Good start for the offense so far.

- Eddie with the field goal KICK! Panthers 3, Rams 0

-Los Angeles get the first down

Wilks 🤝 Holcomb debut pic.twitter.com/JZbJNFU2OI — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 16, 2022

