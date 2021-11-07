GAMEDAY BLOG: Panthers set to face off against New England Patriots

Text your Panthers fans photos to 336-379-5775.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers (4-4) are set to match up against the New England Patriots (4-4) Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

The team will have two key offensive players return in time for the game.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been out since straining his hamstring in Week 3, has been activated off of injured reserve.

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. right here on WFMY News 2.

Follow our game day blog for real-time updates on scores and big plays.

WFMY News 2 is your official home of the Carolina Panthers.

QUARTER 2:

2:03 p.m. Interception Stephon Gilmore! Panthers now have the ball

2 p.m. Panthers and Patriots still with 7-3, Patriots leading with a little over 7 minutes left in the second quarter

1:53 p.m. Touchdown Patriots, and the kick is good. Patriots now lead with 7 points, Panthers still with 3, with 8 minutes left in the second quarter

1:45 p.m. Panthers on the board, leading with 3 points, with over 12 minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

QUARTER 1:

**Panthers and Patriots both at 0 at the end of the first quarter.**

1:28 p.m. Chuba Hubbard starts the second drive. QB Sam Darnold completes one to DJ Moore for 13 on second down.

Sam Darnold and Christian McCaffrey on the field warming up. pic.twitter.com/fBGAxeHnCV — Amanda Ferguson (@_amandaferguson) November 7, 2021

.@Panthers Jeremy Chinn signing autographs for some fans before today’s game. Watch the Panthers and New England at 1pm on @WFMY News 2 pic.twitter.com/p0m5lCiPUf — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) November 7, 2021

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.