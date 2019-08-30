CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers made a number of roster moves, including placing kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve with a left leg injury, the team announced Friday.

“Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today.”

Below are the roster moves made by the Panthers. The roster stands at 66 players.

Terminated Vested Veteran (5)

Player Pos Exp. College

Cameron Artis-Payne RB 5 Auburn

Andrew DePaola LS 6 Rutgers

Lorenzo Doss CB 4 Tulane

Taylor Heinicke QB 4 Old Dominion

Aldrick Robinson WR 8 SMU

Waived (15)

Player Pos Exp. College

Brandon Bell LB 2 Penn State

Tyler Catalina G 2 Georgia

Parker Collins C 1 Appalachian State

Corn Elder CB 3 Miami (Fla.)

Woodrow Hamilton DT 2 Mississippi

Taylor Hearn G 1 Clemson

Cole Hunt TE R TCU

Damion Jeanpiere Jr. WR R Nicholls State

Andre Levrone WR 1 Virginia

Jaydon Mickens WR 3 Washington

Ryan Pulley CB R Arkansas

Rashad Ross WR 3 Arizona State

Jason Vander Laan TE 1 Ferris State

Antwione Williams LB 2 Georgia Southern

John Yarbrough C R Richmond

Waived/Injured (2)

Player Pos Exp. College

Kofi Amichia G 1 South Florida

Damian Parms S 2 Florida Atlantic

Injured/Reserve (2)

Player Pos Exp. College

Graham Gano K 9 Florida State

Kitt O’Brien G 1 Ball State