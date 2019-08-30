CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers made a number of roster moves, including placing kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve with a left leg injury, the team announced Friday.
“Both Graham and the team were optimistic throughout this process that his leg would improve enough to allow him to kick,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “Unfortunately, Graham still had pain in his plant leg each time he tried to resume kicking. These are tough decisions, and we discussed all options, but ultimately we decided to place Graham on injured reserve today.”
Below are the roster moves made by the Panthers. The roster stands at 66 players.
Terminated Vested Veteran (5)
Player Pos Exp. College
Cameron Artis-Payne RB 5 Auburn
Andrew DePaola LS 6 Rutgers
Lorenzo Doss CB 4 Tulane
Taylor Heinicke QB 4 Old Dominion
Aldrick Robinson WR 8 SMU
Waived (15)
Player Pos Exp. College
Brandon Bell LB 2 Penn State
Tyler Catalina G 2 Georgia
Parker Collins C 1 Appalachian State
Corn Elder CB 3 Miami (Fla.)
Woodrow Hamilton DT 2 Mississippi
Taylor Hearn G 1 Clemson
Cole Hunt TE R TCU
Damion Jeanpiere Jr. WR R Nicholls State
Andre Levrone WR 1 Virginia
Jaydon Mickens WR 3 Washington
Ryan Pulley CB R Arkansas
Rashad Ross WR 3 Arizona State
Jason Vander Laan TE 1 Ferris State
Antwione Williams LB 2 Georgia Southern
John Yarbrough C R Richmond
Waived/Injured (2)
Player Pos Exp. College
Kofi Amichia G 1 South Florida
Damian Parms S 2 Florida Atlantic
Injured/Reserve (2)
Player Pos Exp. College
Graham Gano K 9 Florida State
Kitt O’Brien G 1 Ball State