Panthers vs. Browns on WFMY News 2 Sunday at 1 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers host the Cleveland Browns in their season opener Sunday at 1 p.m. on WFMY News 2.

The big game will take place at Bank of America Stadium.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will make his Cleveland debut. Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield will make his Panthers debut.

Players to watch:

Mayfield was selected No. 1 by Cleveland in the 2018 NFL Draft and passed for 14,125 yards and 92 touchdowns in 60 games from 2018 to last year.

Running back Christian McCaffrey had 785 scrimmage yards in seven games last year. McCaffrey has 3,661 scrimmage yards, and 27 touchdowns in 29 career home games.

Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore led the team with 93 receptions and 1,157 yards. Moore had four touchdowns last year.

