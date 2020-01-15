CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new version of LSU's high-octane office is coming to Bank of America Stadium in 2020, as Joe Brady has agreed to a deal to become the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter first reported the deal, saying Brady notified LSU that he's heading to the Panthers. He'll join first-time head coach Matt Rhule as they work to revive the Panthers' passing attack.

The 30-year-old was the architect of LSU's record-breaking offense that saw Joe Brady etch his name in the history books en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and the College Football National Championship.

According to Ross Dellenger of The Athletic, Brady will be given control to hire his offensive staff.

Before LSU, Brady spent several seasons learning under Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints. He also worked as a graduate assistant at Penn State.

Brady won the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football.

