CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers fans, get ready for football, fireworks and fun! Tickets for the team's Fan Fest go on sale Friday, July 12th for the event at Bank of America Stadium.

Fans will be able to see the Panthers practice and enjoy multiple performances from the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew. The night culminates with fireworks around 9:15. Gates open at 6 p.m. with on-field entertainment starting at 6:25. Practice starts at 7.

Tickets are $5 and go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be limited to six per account and will only be delivered via mobile. Download the Panthers App to get them.

The Panthers will open the training camp July 25 at Wofford College. The annual 'Kickoff Party' will be at 4 p.m.