SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers training camp officially kicks off with Thursday’s Kickoff Party at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford College.
The free-of-charge event is open to the public and gives Panthers fans their first look at the team as they prepare for the 2018 season.
And while practice doesn’t start until 6:30 p.m., the fun starts at 4 with on-field performances by the TopCats, PurrCussion and Sir Purr. Plus, there’s plenty of fun activities for kids, interactive games, face painting and more.
If you’re planning on making the trek down to Spartanburg for Thursday’s Kickoff Party, or any other training camp event, for that matter, you’ll want to click here for a list of recommended items from Carolina Huddle. But perhaps more importantly, here’s the list of things you aren’t allowed to bring with you to training camp.
These items include:
Alcoholic beverages
Explosives and fireworks
Horns, bells, whistles and other noise makers
Illegal drugs
Oversized tents
Pets (Note: Service animals assisting those with disabilities are allowed on the premises)
Weapons of any kind, including guns, knives and those carried with a permit
You’re allowed to bring the following items to the practice field complex at Wofford:
Backpacks
Medical supply containers
Coolers (no glass bottles)
Flags without poles or sticks
Folding chairs
Seat cushions
Selfie sticks
Strollers
Tablets
Umbrellas
Video equipment
