Las Vegas Raiders hold off Carolina Panthers 34-30

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score as the Las Vegas Raiders hung on to beat the Carolina Panthers 34-30 to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut.

Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run around the right end with 4:14 left in the game put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth-quarter lead.

Carolina had a chance to take the lead, but the Panthers handed off to fullback Alex Armah on fourth-and-inches at midfield and he was stopped at the line, turning the ball over to the Raiders on downs.

FINAL: #Raiders 34, #Panthers 30



Good on its own that Carolina had a chance to win given all they've been through.



But they should have won.

Even though the Panthers lost their home opener, they were in high spirits after the game — acknowledging the good and what's to come.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said it was a tough game, but there were positives for the team to take away.

"I thought Teddy was excellent," head coach Matt Rhule said. "Protected the football, brought us back to the lead — was fearless running the football."

Panthers linebacker Tahir Whitehead, speaking after the game, acknowledged it was a good game, despite the loss.

"Even though we took the L today, there was a lot of good football," Whitehead said.

The Panthers will now prepare to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday, September 20, at 1 p.m.

McCaffrey: "We showed a lot of fight which was exciting. I liked that."