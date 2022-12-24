Lions vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Quarter 1:

-Lions defer, Panthers get ball

-Coldest home game in Panthers history

-Chuba Hubbard goes 30 yards on first snap and then he goes 35 yards two plays later.

-Panthers score touchdown, Panthers up 7-0

- JJ Jansen has broken the Panthers franchise record for games played with 224

-Lions even score with touchdown, Panthers and Lions tied 7-7

Quarter 2

- Lions fumble in the red zone. Ball recovered by Yetur Gross-Matos.

-Panthers score touchdown, Panthers up 14-7

-D'Onta Foreman with a 4-yard touchdown, Panthers up 21-7

-Panthers lead at half 24-7

Made a run for it 👏 pic.twitter.com/EqM3hHAk9H — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 24, 2022

Quarter 3:

- Darnold throws 47-yards to DJ Moore.

-438 yards for this Panthers offense

-Panthers score again 31-7, Panthers up

-Lions score touchdown, 31-13, Panthers lead

Quarter 4:

-Eddy Piñeiro makes goal from 40 yards out

-Panthers up 34-13

-Xavier Woods breaks up the Lions fourth-down attempt

-Eddy Piñeiro extends lead with a 36-yard field goal, Panthers up 37-20

Panthers enter week 16 5-9 after falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Detroit Lions are 7-7 after defeating the New York Jets.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!

