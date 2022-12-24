x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Panthers

Lions vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium.
Credit: AP/WFMY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Quarter 1:

-Lions defer, Panthers get ball

-Coldest home game in Panthers history

-Chuba Hubbard goes 30 yards on first snap and then he goes 35 yards two plays later. 

-Panthers score touchdown, Panthers up 7-0

- JJ Jansen has broken the Panthers franchise record for games played with 224

-Lions even score with touchdown, Panthers and Lions tied 7-7

Quarter 2

- Lions fumble in the red zone.  Ball recovered by Yetur Gross-Matos. 

-Panthers score touchdown, Panthers up 14-7

-D'Onta Foreman with a 4-yard touchdown, Panthers up 21-7

-Panthers lead at half 24-7

Quarter 3:

- Darnold throws 47-yards to DJ Moore. 

-438 yards for this Panthers offense 

-Panthers score again 31-7, Panthers up

-Lions score touchdown, 31-13, Panthers lead

Quarter 4:

-Eddy Piñeiro makes goal from 40 yards out

-Panthers up 34-13

-Xavier Woods breaks up the Lions fourth-down attempt

-Eddy Piñeiro extends lead with a 36-yard field goal, Panthers up 37-20

The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve.

Panthers enter week 16 5-9 after falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

Detroit Lions are 7-7 after defeating the New York Jets.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter! 

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Are the Panthers facing a must-win game against the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve? | Locked On Panthers

Before You Leave, Check This Out