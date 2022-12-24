Lions vs Panthers: Live Game Day Blog

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —
Quarter 1:
-Lions defer, Panthers get ball
-Coldest home game in Panthers history
-Chuba Hubbard goes 30 yards on first snap and then he goes 35 yards two plays later.
-Panthers score touchdown, Panthers up 7-0
- JJ Jansen has broken the Panthers franchise record for games played with 224
-Lions even score with touchdown, Panthers and Lions tied 7-7
Quarter 2
- Lions fumble in the red zone. Ball recovered by Yetur Gross-Matos.
-Panthers score touchdown, Panthers up 14-7
-D'Onta Foreman with a 4-yard touchdown, Panthers up 21-7
-Panthers lead at half 24-7
Quarter 3:
- Darnold throws 47-yards to DJ Moore.
-438 yards for this Panthers offense
-Panthers score again 31-7, Panthers up
-Lions score touchdown, 31-13, Panthers lead
Quarter 4:
-Eddy Piñeiro makes goal from 40 yards out
-Panthers up 34-13
-Xavier Woods breaks up the Lions fourth-down attempt
-Eddy Piñeiro extends lead with a 36-yard field goal, Panthers up 37-20
The Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve.
Panthers enter week 16 5-9 after falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Detroit Lions are 7-7 after defeating the New York Jets.
Kick-off is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
You can follow our game day blog for big plays and scores by the quarter!
