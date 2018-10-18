WEEK 7: Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

Site: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

LINE: PHI - 5

END THIRD QUARTER: Eagles 17, Panthers 0

Newton's first-down pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage. The Eagles front seven continues to put pressure on Cam.

Wentz finds a tight end in the end zone after rolling out to the right. Goedert caps a 17-play drive with a touchdown catch. It's 17-0 Eagles with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.

Ertz with 7 catches for 115 yards. Eagles in the red zone again looking to get some separation.

Dallas Goedert goes up high for a nice catch. The Eagles' tight ends are having big days today.

Ertz with a couple of catches to move Philly into Carolina territory. Wentz now has 13 straight completions, a career-high.

HALFTIME: Eagles 10, Panthers 0 - The numbers don't paint a pretty picture in the first half. Cam is 4-for-9 passing for 24 yards. He's been sacked twice. The Eagles are clearly putting more pressure on Cam then he's seen all season. Special teams also let Carolina down, with the two false start penalties pushing them out of field goal range late in the half. Carolina is probably fortunate to only be down 10-0. The Panthers will get the ball to start the second half and a good drive is key to build some momentum.

Panthers get a break after a long run gets called back because of holding.

Cam gets the Panthers back into field goal range with a long scramble. A false start penalty pushes them back. And another false start pushes them out of field goal range. They'll punt with winds gusting. A disastrous sequence for the Panthers there.

Newton gets sacked again. May have held on to the ball a little too long there. It's now 2nd & 21.

Newton finds Devin Funchess for a first down and the longest completion of the day so far. Jarius Wright on the reverse on the next play! The Panthers are in business.

The Eagles add a field goal to go up 10-0.

Newton gets 14 yards on 3rd and 15. The Eagles defense is getting to the Panthers. Newton is under consistent pressure and still has just one completion for five yards. Wentz is 11 for 14, with Jeffrey having a heck of a day so far.

Jeffrey reels in a touchdown catch to put the Eagles up 7-0. 11:39 left in the half.

Ertz reels in another big catch for 15 yards. Jeffrey then moves the Eagles into the red zone by breaking a couple tackles.

End of First Quarter: Panthers 0, Eagles 0

Cam is 1-for-5 so far with five yards. Struggling so far. Panthers run only 10 plays with 22 yards after one quarter.

After Newton gets sacked, it's third and 18 and the Panthers can't complete a pass. They'll punt.

McCaffrey with a nice run, already eclipsing his rushing yard total from last week.

Eagles attempt a 36-yard field goal and it's no good! Still no score with 2:46 left in the first quarter.

Eagles going for it on 4th down again. Alshon Jeffrey makes a tremendous catch along the sideline and they're at the Carolina 25.

Safety Eric Reid and Tight End Zach Ertz get flagged for unnecessary roughness penalties. Things got chippy before the game with Reid and Malcolm Jenkins as well. Will be something to watch going forward.

Panthers stop Corey Clement on 3rd and 2. It's now 4th and 1. Wentz gets the first down on a sneak.

After a Panthers punt, Wentz finds Zach Ertz for a 14-yard gain and a first down.

A fumble leads to 3rd and 20 for the Eagles on their first possession and they'll have to punt. Panthers defensive end Mario Addison is down and that's not good. Addison is on his back being tended to by the medical staff.

Here are the projected starters for today:

Linebacker Thomas Davis fires up the team with a passionate pregame speech:

This is all we can show you of @ThomasDavisSDTM's speech...



Trust us. The rest was 🔥🔥🔥

Panthers rookie receiver D.J. Moore greets his family on the field. Moore is a Philadephia native and wants to have a nice homecoming today.

DJ and the fam 🤙

Here's Christian McCaffrey breaking down the huddle before the game:

Last year, the Panthers started out 4-1 before dropping two straight, with one coming at the hands of Sunday's opponent. Entering Week 7 3-2, they're underdogs in the city of brotherly love and trying to avoid another mid-season lull. Carolina is still in search of its first road win, having lost in Atlanta in Week 2.

Rookie receiver D.J. Moore had a rough game against Washington, fumbling twice and leading to a pair of Carolina turnovers. Sunday's game is a homecoming for Moore, a Philadelphia native. Despite the fumbles, Moore had a season-high five targets last week and caught four balls the second-straight game.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) carries the ball as Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) chases during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Mills

Cam Newton leads the NFL with a 115.7 quarterback rating in the red zone to go along with five passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles righted the ship last week in a Thursday night battle against the Giants. Quarterback Carson Wentz returned to his 2017 form, tossing three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wentz was just starting to blossom last season when he threw for three touchdowns in a Thursday night win at Carolina. Wentz has thrown for eight touchdowns and only one interception after missing the first two weeks of the season recovering from a torn ACL.

The Panthers will have to contain Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz if they want to win Sunday against the defending champs. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner

The Panthers are fourth in rushing yards accumulated per game, averaging 139.4 yards on the ground per contest. Second-year running back Christian McCaffrey is averaging nearly five (4.9) yards per carry as he stands with 349 yards on 71 attempts.

The offensive line has also been a bright spot, allowing just eight sacks over the first five games, the second-lowest total in the league. They've also only allowed 16 hits on the quarterback, the fewest in the league. The Eagles defense will be their stiffest test so far as they've got a league-best 59 hits on the quarterback.

