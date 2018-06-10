CHARLOTTE (WFMY) - Keep it here for analysis, insight and statistics into the Carolina Panthers' Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants. Here's what you need to know:

Week 5: New York Giants (1-3) at Carolina Panthers (2-1)

Bank of America Stadium

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The Panthers can match their 3-1 start from last year with a win against the struggling Giants at home.

NOTES

Carolina went off on the ground against Cincinnati in Week 3. Christian McCaffrey ran for a career-high 184 yards and quarterback Cam Newton scored twice on the ground to give the Panthers a 31-21 win against the Bengals on Sept. 23.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has a 2-1 career record against Eli Manning. Newton has thrown for eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Panthers seem to be a safe pick this week. The Giants are coming off a 33-18 loss against New Orleans and struggling to generate offense.

In the first three games, the Panthers have scored 71 points and allowed 60.

Early returns on new offensive coordinator Norv Turner have been positive. Turner spoke of getting Newton to a completion percentage in the high 60s before the season. Newton's completion percentage after three games is 67.4 percent with his touchdown to interception ratio a solid 5:1. Giants veteran quarterback Eli Manning holds has completed 74.2 percent of his passes, second in the NFL.

Newly signed safety Eric Reid will start Sunday after signing with Carolina during their bye week. Reid gained notoriety for kneeling alongside Colin Kaepernick when he was in San Francisco, made the Pro Bowl in 2013 as a rookie. This will be Reid's first action of 2018.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY