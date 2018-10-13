CHARLOTTE (WFMY) - The Carolina Panthers are going for their third win in four chances to start the season today against the Washington Redskins.

Carolina Panthers (3-1) at Washington Redskins (2-2)

FedEx Field

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

Line: CAR (-1)

The Panthers are coming off a thrilling 33-31 win against New York Giants after Graham Gano hit an incredible 63-yard field goal in the final seconds.

The Redskins had a forgettable 43-19 loss on Monday night against New Orleans, who sit a game ahead of the Panthers in the NFC South at 4-1.

Carolina has won the last five games in the series against Washington. The last time Washington prevailed against Carolina was Nov. 26, 2006.

Today's pregame notes

Early returns on offensive coordinator Norv Turner have been positive. The Panthers have eclipsed 30 points in their last two games and quarterback Cam Newton is completing a career-best 65.4 percent of his passes after four games. Second-year running back Christian McCaffrey is on pace to beat last season's rushing numbers as he ranks fourth in the league with 82.3 yards per game. Newton also has a 127.1 passer rating in the red zone, the best in the league.

Tight End Greg Olsen is back! The veteran is officially active Sunday after missing the last three games with a foot injury.

The Panthers are struggling on third down. They're 19-for-49 on third, a 38.8 percentage that ranks them 20th in the league.

Redskins receivers Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Jamison Crowder are all questionable entering Sunday's game.

The Panthers are sixth in team defense in the league according to Pro Football Reference. The unit has allowed a league-low 12 third-down conversions on 39 attempts.

Luke Kuechly has a team-best 29 tackles, an interception and a sack so far this season. Mario Addison leads the team in sacks with 2.5. The Panthers have nine sacks as a team, which is tied for 24th in the league.

Mike Adams had two interceptions last week, one game after rookie cornerback Donte Jackson grabbed two picks against Cincinnati. Jackson, a rookie, has a team-high three interceptions in his rookie season.

In addition to being last week's hero, Gano is a perfect 7-for-7 on field goals and 11-for-11 on extra points this year.

