CHARLOTTE (WFMY) - The Carolina Panthers are going for their third win in four chances to start the season today against the Washington Redskins.
Carolina Panthers (3-1) at Washington Redskins (2-2)
FedEx Field
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Line: CAR (-1)
The Panthers are coming off a thrilling 33-31 win against New York Giants after Graham Gano hit an incredible 63-yard field goal in the final seconds.
The Redskins had a forgettable 43-19 loss on Monday night against New Orleans, who sit a game ahead of the Panthers in the NFC South at 4-1.
Carolina has won the last five games in the series against Washington. The last time Washington prevailed against Carolina was Nov. 26, 2006.
Today's pregame notes
- Early returns on offensive coordinator Norv Turner have been positive. The Panthers have eclipsed 30 points in their last two games and quarterback Cam Newton is completing a career-best 65.4 percent of his passes after four games. Second-year running back Christian McCaffrey is on pace to beat last season's rushing numbers as he ranks fourth in the league with 82.3 yards per game. Newton also has a 127.1 passer rating in the red zone, the best in the league.
- Tight End Greg Olsen is back! The veteran is officially active Sunday after missing the last three games with a foot injury.
- The Panthers are struggling on third down. They're 19-for-49 on third, a 38.8 percentage that ranks them 20th in the league.
- Redskins receivers Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Jamison Crowder are all questionable entering Sunday's game.
- The Panthers are sixth in team defense in the league according to Pro Football Reference. The unit has allowed a league-low 12 third-down conversions on 39 attempts.
- Luke Kuechly has a team-best 29 tackles, an interception and a sack so far this season. Mario Addison leads the team in sacks with 2.5. The Panthers have nine sacks as a team, which is tied for 24th in the league.
- Mike Adams had two interceptions last week, one game after rookie cornerback Donte Jackson grabbed two picks against Cincinnati. Jackson, a rookie, has a team-high three interceptions in his rookie season.
- In addition to being last week's hero, Gano is a perfect 7-for-7 on field goals and 11-for-11 on extra points this year.
