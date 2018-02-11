Share your photos and thoughts on the game using #PanthersOn2 with us @WFMY on Twitter. Join the conversation!

On 3rd and 2 near midfield, Bucs call timeout. Cornerback James Bradberry breaks up the pass attempt on a slant to Mike Evans. Panthers secondary having another great day so far. Fitzpatrick starts just 2 of 6 throwing.

It's usually one or the other for Ryan Fitzpatrick:

1. A whoooole lotta yards and touchdowns

2. A whooole lotta interceptions



At least to start, it seems like he's on his way to accomplishing #2 — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) November 4, 2018

On 3rd and 10, the Bucs get the first down, but it's going back after an illegal shift call. Jacquizz Rodgers gets the handoff and Panthers are caught napping for a 15-yard run. First down Bucs.

Panthers with second and goal and Alex Armah takes it in! Panthers capitalize on the early turnover. Graham Gano's extra point makes it 7-0. Armah now has two touchdowns on five carries this season.

Alex Armah for the TD‼️ pic.twitter.com/3yPKHeHk8T — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 4, 2018

Well, that was easy! Alex Armah (the fullback) right up the gut for the 1 yard touchdown run and the Panthers take the 7-nothing lead! #KeepPounding @WFMY — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) November 4, 2018

Safety Eric Reid gets the interception on the overthrow! Reid's first pick this season! He returns it inside the red zone and the Panthers are in business!

Fitzpatrick with his first INT of the ballgame right into the hands of Eric Reid! @WFMY Panthers now on the Bucs 10 yard line! #KeepPounding #TBvsCAR — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) November 4, 2018

Bucs sack Newton on third down. Panthers will punt.

Cam hesitant in the pocket, and that results in a 3 & out just like Tampa did to start the game — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) November 4, 2018

And the Panthers get a three-and-out defensive stand on the first possession of the game. Mike Evans was well-covered on two targets there.

It's almost time for kickoff! Who's ready?!?!

Cool gesture by the team today in honoring service members.

Cam's pregame outfit of choice for today. Your thoughts?

Orange is the new black. pic.twitter.com/CsNUUwaBIu — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 4, 2018

PHOTOS | Carolina Panthers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pregame

Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) at Carolina Panthers (5-2)

Bank of America Stadium

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

LINE: CAR -6

The Carolina Panthers are coming off their most impressive performance of the year in a 36-21 victory against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens entered Week 8 widely regarded as the league's top defense. The Panthers answered the challenge with a season-high in points and scored on four straight possessions after falling behind 7-0. They've now won nine straight home games to tie New England with the longest active streak in the NFL.

Cam Newton showed out in a big game. 21 for 29 passing. Two touchdowns throwing. One rushing. No interceptions. And he wasn't sacked or hit once against the unit with the most sacks in the league. Credit Cam and the Panthers offensive line with a stellar effort.

Christian McCaffrey and rookie DJ Moore both had nice games. McCaffrey had a remarkable catch on a deflected pass for a touchdown in addition to his rushing score. Moore had five catches for 90 yards in addition to a 28-yard run.

It all bodes well for a team facing the 29th-ranked defense in Tampa Bay. The challenge this week is slowing down the Buccaneers' top-ranked offense in total yards per game (467.6) and passing net yards per game (376.3).

QB CHANGE: The Buccaneers are coming off two straight overtime games, the most recent of which ended in a loss at Cincinnati. There's also a quarterback change after Jameis Winston's roller-coaster season has included six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in three games after serving a four-game suspension for violating player conduct policy.

"FITZMAGIC" BACK: Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick took the league by storm the first three weeks of the season, before crashing and burning in Week 4 against Chicago. "Fitz-magic" threw for 400 yards in each of the first three games and is back behind center this week after helping erase an 18-point deficit against the Bengals before falling 37-34.

RED ZONE SUCCESS: Newton leads the NFL with a 120.7 passer rating in the red zone, throwing nine passing touchdowns and rushing for four touchdowns without throwing an interception.

SECONDARY STRENGTH: Rookie Donte Jackson, Eric Reid and veteran Mike Adams are all playing well for the Carolina secondary. Adams, in his 15th year in the league. and Jackson each have three interceptions. They'll be tested with covering the speedy DeSean Jackson and 6-foot-5 Mike Evans on Sunday.

BOOT SCOOT BOOGIE: How good are the Panthers feeling heading into Sunday's game? Owner David Tepper on a scooter sums it up.

If you see someone having a lot of fun on a scooter today...



It may be David Tepper 👋 pic.twitter.com/S2nwLhQ60i — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 3, 2018

