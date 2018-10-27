Week 8: Baltimore Ravens (4-3) at Carolina Panthers (4-2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

TV: WFMY News 2

LINE: BAL -2.5

Panthers punt it away to Baltimore, who get it back out to around the 35.

So far, the Panthers haven't had too much resistance from the vaunted Baltimore defense. The Ravens don't have a sack yet and have allowed big first halves to Newton, McCaffrey and Moore.

HALFTIME: Carolina Panthers 24, Baltimore Ravens 7

Gano's 54-yard field goal is good! It's 24-7 at the half.

Newton finds Olsen all alone on one side of the field and the Panthers can kick a field goal. Great job by the coaching staff to exploit that hole in the defense. Olsen was open near the flat and stepped out of bounds to stop the clock to get in field goal range.

McCaffrey catches another tipped pass! Great hand-eye coordination being shown by the second-year running back.

Flacco throws his third interception of the season! Mike Adams comes up big!

Flacco tried to make something happen, but instead threw it right into the hands of Mike Adams! Panthers take over at their own 29 yard line with just under a minute to go in the first half #KeepPounding #PanthersOn2 @WFMY — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 28, 2018

UPDATE



Most takeaways, active players:



1.) Mike Adams - 46

2.) Reggie Nelson - 44 — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 28, 2018

One very happy Fan after getting TD ball from Cam Newton....@WFMY #PanthersOn2 pic.twitter.com/hKFqxC78BE — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) October 28, 2018

Ravens going for it on fourth and inches at their own 35. They get it on a Flacco sneak.

McCaffrey now has seven receiving touchdowns to tie a Panthers record for receiving touchdowns by a running back.

Newton fires it into the end zone and it's deflected at the line and right to McCaffrey! Wow, sometimes the ball bounces your way. It's 21-7. McCaffrey with his second touchdown of the day!

WELL HOW ABOUT THAT! 99 yards later, the Panthers in for 6 off a tipped pass into the hands of McCaffrey! Panthers up 3 scores now late 2nd quarter. — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 28, 2018

Moore on the toss! 28 yards after mishandling the exchange and the Panthers are in the red zone!

Moore with another big catch to get the Panthers out of jail! Moore slide through the corner and safety and Cam put it perfectly between them for the first down.

Ravens punt it down to the Panthers 1.

Rookie Donte Jackson with the corner blitz and it's a sack! Ravens face third and 18.

First career sack for ACTION JACKSON!!! pic.twitter.com/kMpUKTL0lk — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 28, 2018

Touchdown Greg Olsen! The veteran tight end got the matchup advantage and Cam put it on the money over the middle. It's 14-7 early in the second quarter. The turnover leads to points for Carolina.

Ravens bring the heat, bad decision. Cam with a STRIKE to Greg Olsen for the 11 yard touchdown! Back to back possessions ending with 6 points.



Panthers lead 14-7 early 2nd quarter #KeepPounding @WFMY — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 28, 2018

Panthers get their 11th takeaway of the season on a fumble recovery! Kyle Love blew up the play in the backfield and the Panthers get the ball in the red zone.

END FIRST QUARTER: Panthers 7, Ravens 7

Touchdown Christian McCaffrey on an 11-yard run! Graham Gano ties it with the extra point!

Theeeere we go. Panthers starting to put together some consistent gains on this drive. Now in the red zone.... — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 28, 2018

Newton finds Devin Funchess and it's first down at the Baltimore 11. 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

D.J. Moore getting some work early on. He gets a first down after Cam finds him on the read option.

The Panthers just got VERY lucky on a bad Lamar Jackson Pass on what would have been a 90 yard touchdown off the read option...PHEW! Ravens now punting away @WFMY #PanthersOn2 — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 28, 2018

Off the fingertips of Wright on 3rd down....time to punt....@WFMY #PanthersOn2 — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 28, 2018

On third and 6, Cam misses Jarius Wright over the middle. Wright got hands on it, but couldn't haul it in. Looked a little in front of him. Panthers punt and down it at the 1! Big special teams play there.

Alex Collins with a 12-yard touchdown run after breaking a couple of tackles. Jackson was into the game and the Ravens utilize him well on that drive. 7-0 Ravens after their first possession.

You MUST make that tackle! Alex Collins shaking off would-be tacklers and into the endzone for the first score of the game. Panthers trail 7-0 in the first @WFMY #PanthersOn2 #PressureIsOn — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 28, 2018

Flacco gets a big chunk of yardage back after the Baltimore penalty. Rookie Lamar Jackson gets a first down on a keeper and Baltimore's inside the red zone.

Personal Foul on the Panthers gives the Ravens a first down.

Flacco hitting his tight ends early, this time on a short out route for a first down. Ravens get a first down near midfield.

Ravens get the ball first and start at their own 25.

WFMY News 2 sports reporter Luke Lyddon predicts a 23-17 Panthers win.

Oh boy 😰 putting me on the spot! But I think 23-17 panthers on top, although I think it’ll be a slow start to the game — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 28, 2018

A look at some pregame sights on Sunday:

Rae Carruth's son Chancellor Lee Adams at Sunday's game.

Chancellor Lee Adams, the son of Rae Carruth, is seen attending Sunday's game with his grandma, Saundra Adams.

Saundra Adams and Chancellor Lee Adams on the field before today’s game. @WFMY @Panthers pic.twitter.com/HAkWjGXsgq — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) October 28, 2018

After the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in franchise history, what do the Panthers have in store for an encore?

They'll face another tough defensive unit as Baltimore has a bevy of impressive stats as a unit. The Ravens have allowed 11 touchdowns all year, the lowest number in the league and permit a league-low 280.6 yards per game on average. 27 sacks and allowing just 14.4 points per game? Those are league-bests, too. Baltimore is two games removed from an 11-sack effort against Tennessee.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had a pretty forgettable first three quarters last week, but had 201 yards, completing 16-of-22 throws in the fourth quarter to rally from a 17-0 deficit.

The Ravens are coming off a deflating 24-23 loss to New Orleans when kicker Justin Tucker missed the first extra point of his career.

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was all over the place against the Eagles, finishing with 18 tackles with four tackles for loss and a sack. The Panthers held Philadelphia to just 22 yards of offense in the final quarter to spark the rally.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco is completing 61.7 percent of his passes for 2,067 yards, good for fifth in the NFL. Cam holds a 65.6 percent completion percentage with 11 touchdowns.

You can watch the game right here on WFMY News 2!

A nice day for Panther football. You can watch the game on WFMY NEWS 2 at 1pm. pic.twitter.com/CFHK1ZRaya — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) October 28, 2018

Be sure to watch Sports Reporter Luke Lyddon and Digital Producer Brian Bennett at halftime on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page for first-half analysis.

