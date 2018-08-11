Score at the end of the 1st Quarter

Now 3rd and long for the Panthers after a 3-yard run by McCaffrey.

Cam Sacked for a loss of 5-yards

Panthers currently driving the ball downfield!

Score currently Panthers 7 Steelers 21

Newton says he relishes moments like these....so let’s see what he’s made of, again. 🤞🏻 #KeepPounding — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) November 9, 2018

Another touchdown for the Steelers. J.Conner up the middle for 2 yards (extra point is good)

Steelers moving the ball downfield picking up three first downs so far on this drive

Panthers punting to Steelers after going three and out.

Score currently Panthers 7 Steelers 14

Cam Newton throws an interception on Panthers second possession which leads to another touchdown for the Steelers.

Score currently Panthers 7 Steelers 7

Touchdown on the very first possession/play for the Steelers. B.Roethlisberger pass deep left to J.Smith-Schuster for 75 yards, TOUCHDOWN. (extra point is good)

Touchdown Panthers! Score currently Panthers 7 Steelers 0 C. Newton pass short left to C.McCaffrey for 20 yards (extra point is good)

FIRST DOWN!

Carolina moving the ball pretty easily so far against the Steelers defense. Now going for it on 4th and 1

Carolina will receive the ball first, Pittsburgh wins the toss.

It's GAME TIME!!!!!!!!!

Here's a look at the starting lineup for the Carolina Panthers tonight.

Panthers pumped up for tonight's challenge against the Steelers!

CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-2) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (5-2-1)

KICKOFF: 8:20 p.m.

HEINZ FIELD

LINE: PIT -3.5

All eyes on us 📺 pic.twitter.com/582PIy6s3J — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 8, 2018

The Panthers are playing some of their best football, but they're trying to keep pace with New Orleans, who are 7-2 coming off a win against the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Rams. The Saints are only getting better, too, as they signed wide receiver Dez Bryant this week.

