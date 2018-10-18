WEEK 7: Carolina Panthers (3-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

Site: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

LINE: PHI - 5

A fumble leads to 3rd and 20 for the Eagles on their first possession and they'll have to punt. Panthers defensive end Mario Addison is down and that's not good. Addison is on his back being tended to by the medical staff.

Here are the projected starters for today:

Linebacker Thomas Davis fires up the team with a passionate pregame speech:

Panthers rookie receiver D.J. Moore greets his family on the field. Moore is a Philadephia native and wants to have a nice homecoming today.

Here's Christian McCaffrey breaking down the huddle before the game:

Last year, the Panthers started out 4-1 before dropping two straight, with one coming at the hands of Sunday's opponent. Entering Week 7 3-2, they're underdogs in the city of brotherly love and trying to avoid another mid-season lull. Carolina is still in search of its first road win, having lost in Atlanta in Week 2.

Rookie receiver D.J. Moore had a rough game against Washington, fumbling twice and leading to a pair of Carolina turnovers. Sunday's game is a homecoming for Moore, a Philadelphia native. Despite the fumbles, Moore had a season-high five targets last week and caught four balls the second-straight game.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) carries the ball as Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan (91) chases during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Mills

Cam Newton leads the NFL with a 115.7 quarterback rating in the red zone to go along with five passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns.

The Eagles righted the ship last week in a Thursday night battle against the Giants. Quarterback Carson Wentz returned to his 2017 form, tossing three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wentz was just starting to blossom last season when he threw for three touchdowns in a Thursday night win at Carolina. Wentz has thrown for eight touchdowns and only one interception after missing the first two weeks of the season recovering from a torn ACL.

The Panthers will have to contain Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz if they want to win Sunday against the defending champs. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Penner

The Panthers are fourth in rushing yards accumulated per game, averaging 139.4 yards on the ground per contest. Second-year running back Christian McCaffrey is averaging nearly five (4.9) yards per carry as he stands with 349 yards on 71 attempts.

The offensive line has also been a bright spot, allowing just eight sacks over the first five games, the second-lowest total in the league. They've also only allowed 16 hits on the quarterback, the fewest in the league. The Eagles defense will be their stiffest test so far as they've got a league-best 59 hits on the quarterback.

